Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 99.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 4.2 %

AKITA Drilling stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.