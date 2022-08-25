Short Interest in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU) Decreases By 83.3%

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

ASCBU remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $555,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

