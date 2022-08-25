Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,525 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

Shopify stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 486,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,550,924. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

