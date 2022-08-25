Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.57. 48,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,168,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

Specifically, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.