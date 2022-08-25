Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.