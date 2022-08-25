Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,519,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after purchasing an additional 967,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,661,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,187,000 after purchasing an additional 742,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $53.21 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

