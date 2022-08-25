Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,657 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

