Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,066 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after acquiring an additional 242,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

