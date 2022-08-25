Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.09 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.