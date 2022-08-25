Seven Eight Capital LP Has $991,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Sony Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

