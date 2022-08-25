Seven Eight Capital LP Has $904,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

