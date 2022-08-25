Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 359,570 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,747 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,787,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.8 %

DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

