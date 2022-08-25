Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

