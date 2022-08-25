Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 22,633 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

