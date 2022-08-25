Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 419 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,762,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

