Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,474,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 236,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,599,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

DIS opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

