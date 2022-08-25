Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.
Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of SELB opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
