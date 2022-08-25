Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SELB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of SELB opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Insider Activity

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 196.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 161.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 731,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.