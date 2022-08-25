Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Lowered by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises about 0.8% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. 2,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,655. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

