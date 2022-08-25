SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). 251,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,353,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.87.

In other SDX Energy news, insider Mark Reid acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

