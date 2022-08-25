Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 938,356 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,600,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.6% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $215,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 781,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,702,870. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

