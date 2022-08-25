Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $155,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

