Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.27

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €133.27 ($135.99) and traded as high as €134.22 ($136.96). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €128.58 ($131.20), with a volume of 951,527 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

