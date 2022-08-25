Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

