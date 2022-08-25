Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 33,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 44,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandfire Resources America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

