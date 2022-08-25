Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
