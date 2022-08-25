Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLFGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Further Reading

