Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82-7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.71-4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 22.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 15.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

