Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90-31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.30.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $180.01. 10,154,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average of $186.02.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Salesforce by 50.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.