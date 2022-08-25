SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $744,986.44

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $744,986.44 and $6.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00610518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00258835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00020448 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.