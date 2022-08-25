Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

BATS CEFS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

