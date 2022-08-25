Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,798 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $61,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHP opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

