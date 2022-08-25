Rupiah Token Reaches Market Cap of $11.69 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and $59,631.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00129129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

