Rune Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $351,447.13 and $13.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $26.00 or 0.00120022 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.
Rune Coin Profile
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
