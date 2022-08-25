Rune Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $351,447.13 and $13.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $26.00 or 0.00120022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00764355 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.