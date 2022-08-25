RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38.

About RTG Mining

(Get Rating)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.