Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after buying an additional 141,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

