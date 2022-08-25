Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.92. 51,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,330. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.