Router Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00012987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00768967 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,280,157 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

