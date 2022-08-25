Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $141.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

