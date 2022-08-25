Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,708 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,369.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

