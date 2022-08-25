Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCGCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

