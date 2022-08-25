Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RCGCF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 44,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
