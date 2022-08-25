Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after acquiring an additional 136,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $420.64. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,299. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

