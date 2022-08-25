ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $818,430.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00219681 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 241.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

