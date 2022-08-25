Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 750,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Lor Inc sold 380,166 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $13,917,877.26.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Lor Inc sold 487,309 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $18,098,656.26.

On Friday, August 12th, Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $12,147,990.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $18,645,000.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

