Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,300 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $21,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,294.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

RKT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $18.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

