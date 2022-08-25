Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading Up 7.5%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 3.11 and last traded at 2.90. Approximately 20,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 7,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is 3.69.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

