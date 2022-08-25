Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 436731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.63.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$293.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

