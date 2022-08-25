Rock Creek Group LP Sells 99,010 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,010 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LSEA traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

In other news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,767,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO Holdings Corp Landsea sold 4,838,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $45,000,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,039,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,767,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,729 shares of company stock worth $184,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.