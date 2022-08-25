Rock Creek Group LP Sells 72,221 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,221 shares during the period. International Money Express makes up 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.92% of International Money Express worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 71,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $1,794,671.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,327 shares in the company, valued at $11,133,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,169 shares of company stock worth $9,840,003. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,198. The firm has a market cap of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.