Rock Creek Group LP Sells 44,931 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,931 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

