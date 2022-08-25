Rock Creek Group LP Sells 20,997 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after buying an additional 387,324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,494 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,945,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

