Rock Creek Group LP Sells 20,000 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 249,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

EQT Stock Down 1.9 %

EQT stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 102,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

